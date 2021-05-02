KCR thanks people of Nagarjunasagar

Wishes Nomula Bhagat for a successful political career

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao thanked the people of Nagarjunasagar for ensuring a big victory to the party by blessing Nomula Bhagat Kumar with a vast majority.

Recollecting the promises made during electioneering, he said these would be fulfilled in due course. “Very soon, I will visit the constituency again along with Mr. Bhagat to thank the constituents and reassure that all their problems will be resolved,” the Chief Minister said in a statement issued after the party’s victory on Sunday.

The lift irrigation schemes sanctioned in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies would be completed on a fast track to irrigate the intended ayacut. All issues of people in Nagarjunasagar compiled during the campaigning would be attended in a time-bound manner.

Thanking the people of Nagarjunsagar for expressing their immense faith in the welfare schemes of the government, the Chief Minister said they had supported TRS despite several vicious campaigns let loose by vested interests. He said TRS would rededicate itself and work with renewed vigour for the comprehensive development of the constituency.

Mr. Rao congratulated Mr. Bhagat and suggested the newly-elected legislator to utilise the opportunity to serve the people and lay a strong foundation for a successful political career. He thanked the TRS leaders, cadre and supporters for working for Mr. Bhagat’s victory.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said that the result has reiterated one more time that Telangana society was firmly behind KCR and TRS. Government whip Balka Suman said the bypoll result should be a lesson for BJP and felt that the development done by TRS had defeated Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy as people had given a clear verdict in favour of TRS in every mandal.