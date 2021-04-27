KCR, Rahul, Jagan, Uttam condole death

‘MSR was known for a special style’

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Congress leader Meneni Satyanarayana Rao (MSR).

In a statement here, he termed him a Telangana supporter, MP, minister in the joint State and chairman of the RTC and recalled that MSR had shown a special style and was known as a straight man in politics.

The Chief Minister also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to conduct MSR’s cremation with official honours.

Former Aal India Congress president (AICC) president, Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences and said Congress had lost a great solider.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu, Jagga Reddy, senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ponnam Prabhakar, Shabbir Ali, KVP Ramchander Rao, and Geetha Reddy were among those who condoled the death of MSR and recalled his services to the Telangana cause.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death.