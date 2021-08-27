K. Ravinder Rao on governing council of BIRD Lucknow

Chairman of the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) Konduru Ravinder Rao has been inducted into the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, as governing council member.

Mr. Rao, who is also Chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), was inducted into the governing council of BIRD at its 50th council meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He is inducted into the governing council headed by Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development G. R. Chinthala. Similarly, the council has also inducted two eminent academicians — Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Vice Chancellor N. Kumar and Director of IRMA (Institute of Rural Management Anand) Umakanth Dash.

Other members of the council are RBI Deputy Governor M.D. Patra, Deputy Managing Director of NABARD P. V. S. Suryakumar, former CGM of NABARD J.C. Mishra, former Secretary, GoI, Ajay Mittal, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank CEO and MD Govind Singh, Retired IAS officer Rajeev Kapoor, Virutcham Academy for Social Changers CEO N. Jayaseelan, retired professor of JNU Dipankar Gupta, Executive Director Sa-Dhan, New Delhi, Pillariseth Satish and Director of BIRD Shankar A Pande.

The BIRD is the subsidiary of NABARD, which imparts training to employees of commercial banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks across the country. It is stated that Mr. Ravinder Rao is the first chairman of NAFSCOB to be inducted into the BIRD governing council.

Incidentally, Mr. Ravinder Rao was elected Director of International Cooperative Banking Association (ICBA), one of the sectoral organisations of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), earlier.