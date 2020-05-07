Judicial work suspension extended

Regular judicial and administrative work in Telangana High Court continues to be under suspension till May 29, following extension of lockdown by the State government.

The HC suspended regular judicial and administrative work first from March 27 due to lockdown imposed by the Centre. It was being extended from time to time.

The HC, however, would continue to take up final hearing, pending admission and other matters as decided by respective judges as per the roster, a statement from the Registrar General said. Advocates, Government Pleaders and Standing Counsel, who do not have video conferencing facilities in their offices, can take part in the proceedings from the Control Rooms established in the State Judicial Academy in Secunderabad.

Other assistance can be had through digital helpline no. 14637. The HC said subordinate courts, tribunals working under HC, Telangana Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, HC Legal Services Committee and Telangana Judicial Academy would remain closed till May 29. Cases listed up to May 29 are automatically adjourned to a working day after one month.

Details would be uploaded on District Court website. All judicial officers were instructed to take up hearing of cases reaching disposal stage along with urgent civil and criminal matters through video-conferencing.