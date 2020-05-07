Hyderabad

Judicial work suspension extended

Regular judicial and administrative work in Telangana High Court continues to be under suspension till May 29, following extension of lockdown by the State government.

The HC suspended regular judicial and administrative work first from March 27 due to lockdown imposed by the Centre. It was being extended from time to time.

The HC, however, would continue to take up final hearing, pending admission and other matters as decided by respective judges as per the roster, a statement from the Registrar General said. Advocates, Government Pleaders and Standing Counsel, who do not have video conferencing facilities in their offices, can take part in the proceedings from the Control Rooms established in the State Judicial Academy in Secunderabad.

Other assistance can be had through digital helpline no. 14637. The HC said subordinate courts, tribunals working under HC, Telangana Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, HC Legal Services Committee and Telangana Judicial Academy would remain closed till May 29. Cases listed up to May 29 are automatically adjourned to a working day after one month.

Details would be uploaded on District Court website. All judicial officers were instructed to take up hearing of cases reaching disposal stage along with urgent civil and criminal matters through video-conferencing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 10:49:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/judicial-work-suspension-extended/article31529414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY