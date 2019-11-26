IT-enabled start-up BuildNext expands to Hyderabad

BuildNext, an IT-enabled start-up from Kerala with a focus on providing services and solutions to individuals and builders constructing residential buildings, has forayed into Hyderabad.

Founder V. Gopikrishnan and co-founder Finaz Naha on Tuesday, during a media interaction here, said the company has opened a Virtual Reality (VR)-enabled experience centre in Banjara Hills and the second facility near Hitech City is expected to be launched shortly.

A release from BuildNext said professionals from the fields of real estate, architecture, project management, construction, e-commerce, procurement and technology form part of the start-up. Mr.Gopikrishnan said the idea is to serve as a one-stop shop, be they those for design, services as well as products, for those constructing a building. The aim is to offer low cost, faster turnaround and higher quality building to the customers with an emphasis on using lean principles through IT, thus avoiding wastages and improving efficiency at work site.

BuildNext has nine experience centres in Kerala and aims to open four to five experience centres in Telangana by the end of 2020. Besides Telangana, it plans to launch its services in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. On the business level, he said the company was handling 70 projects, including five in Hyderabad, that together involve construction of around 6 lakh sq ft.