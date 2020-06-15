Hyderabad

Inspector suspended for polygamy

Case against Lavodi Balu Chowhan

The Rachakonda Central Crime Station (Malkajgiri) inspector Lavodi Balu Chowhan was suspended on Monday after a case was registered against him by Saroornagar police for allegedly harassing his second wife.

Officials said that Chowhan entered into a second marriage without having annulled the first.

“He has exhibited reprehensible misconduct by harassing his second wife physically and mentally. He also threatened her with dire consequences and married her while his first wife was alive by cheating on her,” the officials said. Moreover, the accused officer suppressed the matter of his second marriage to the police department. Chowhan rendered himself in a criminal case and thereby violated Conduct Rules-1964. “On establishment of his paternity in DNA test, he has been placed under suspension and departmental enquiry is ordered by the Commissioner,” they said.

