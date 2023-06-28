HamberMenu
Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo opens 

Minister Jagdish Reddy, Special Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy highlight the strides made by Telangana at the exhibition being organised by FTCCI 

June 28, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The three day expo features Indian and foreign firms.

The three day expo features Indian and foreign firms. | Photo Credit:

The Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023, a three-day exhibition featuring products and services of Indian as well as foreign companies got under way on Wednesday at Hitex here.

Inaugurating the expo, which is being organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with the State government, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy listed the strides made by Telangana in various areas. He cited how power cuts had become a thing of the past due to the efforts of the State government.

In nine years, since its formation, Telangana had achieved development that usually took several decades. This had come on the back of the policies and governance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he said. The Minister urged FTCCI to organise such exhibitions in district headquarters, the trade and industry said in a release.

Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy spoke of the unprecedented, holistic and inclusive growth achieved in the State.

According to the organisers, entry to the exhibition is free and it is open from 11 a.m to 6.30 p.m. FTCCI president Anil Agarwal the expo features 120 stalls, would play host to over 100 B2B meets and is supported by a number of organisations. A 14-member Vietnam Business Delegation visited the expo.

Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research C. Tara Satyavathi spoke of IIMR’s Nutrihub technology business incubator that provided, supported and grew agri-business startups in the nutri-cereals industry. Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali, FTCCI leaders Meela Jayadev, Suresh Kumar Singhal and CEO Khyati Narawane participated.

