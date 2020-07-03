‘India competent enough to handle cyber security issues’

India is capable of handling cyber security and promoting indigenisation is a priority, said National Cyber Security coordinator Lt. Gen.(Dr.) Rajesh Pant on Friday.

“The country has all the capabilities to handle cyber security issues and the workforce manning them have an edge over other countries,” he said, while addressing a webinar on ‘Cyber crime management during COVID-19: How to protect organisations and businesses’, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“Our systems are well in place and more importantly, people who are handling cyber security in our country have an edge along with the software, which is key in this.”

Emphasising on the need to promote ‘Make in India’, he urged entrepreneurs to come forward and develop substitutes so that dependency on other (international) software is reduced. “Our focus area today is on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, anything indigenous is a priority for us. We are promoting indigenisation and all those who have capabilities for substitutes should come forward,” said Lt. Gen. Pant.

Highlighting the need for cyber audits in various companies, he said that companies have to play an important role in ensuring that cyber security audits are not just a mere a tick-box activity.

“All companies are expected to have a cyber audit done. The audit is done by an empanelled auditor and we have many auditors empanelled in India as on today. A lot of companies focus on minimum audits but more need to be done. I urge all enterprises to get their cyber audits done, it’s for your own good,” he added.

He further stressed on increasing awareness on cyber security. “The human being is the weakest link in cyber security chain and so, whatever you do, human beings become very important. Training, good cyber hygiene and good social engineering practices, are essential,” he said.

He also said that ‘PPT’ (People, Policies & Procedures, and Technology) is very important and still stands valid in current times.

“Only one set of standards will not make the difference. It has to be done collectively by enterprises, and human beings along with laid down policies,” he said.