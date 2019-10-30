IIT Hyderabad student jumps to death

A 20-year-old B. Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) allegedly jumped to death from the hostel building on the campus here on Tuesday.

Pichikala Siddharth (20), a third-year student of computer science and engineering, who hails from Hyderabad committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel building in the wee hours, the police said.

According to K. Srikanth, Sub- Inspector, Sangareddy (Rural), the student was immediately shifted to a private hospital by students and security guards and later shifted to Continental Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to police, before taking the extreme step, Siddartha sent mail to one of his friends, saying he did not find life interesting.

“These 20 years of my life taught me enough already. I don’t find life interesting any more. I just want to put an end to everything. Life rather seems depressing. I have been feeling this for the past two months. Also, the courses are going bad for me. I could not concentrate well. There is a critic within me questioning my every move to the extent that I feel I should not exist. Yes, I should not exist because I am self-obsessed guy. I was brought up that way being compared with my peers all the time. Finally, whatever it is, I am sure that my death is not going to make any difference to this world,” he purportedly wrote in the mail sent to his friend Mamidala at 3.23 a.m.

Siddharth was always an active student and education was his passion. He had recently attended a function and we never saw any change in his behaviour.

“How can you term three suicides in 10 months on the campus a mere coincidence ?” asked P. Tarak, a close relative of Siddharth. He said that post-mortem was completed and the report was expected in two weeks.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)