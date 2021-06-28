IICT pact with Nosch Labs for affordable 2-DG drug

City-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Nosch Labs have entered into a non-exclusive agreement for transfer of the process knowhow for synthesis of anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose) earlier this month. Nosch Labs will commence manufacture of 2-DG drug after obtaining regulatory clearances from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The company intends to make the drug available at an affordable price.

“The institute has been instrumental in addressing numerous societal challenges and providing innovative solutions to Indian industries in the area of drugs and pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, lipids, catalysis, functional materials, environmental, analytical, biological and engineering sciences. We have also undertaken clinical trials of various drugs repurposed to treat people infected with COVID-19,” said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar on Monday.

Nosch Labs Pvt. Ltd, also based here, has four manufacturing facilities in Telangana.