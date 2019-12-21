IAF will continue to play a proactive role in maintaining peace and security in the country, says Chief Bhadauria

The scenario of warfare is changing from long-drawn wars with adequate preparatory time to sudden developments leading to surge in operations, said Chief of the Air Staff Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday.

Air Marshal Bhadauria, who presided over the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, around 45 km from Hyderabad, said that the present decade is likely to witness even more dramatic changes in warfare, “as the sub-conventional threat has increased.”

“Indian Air Force will continue to play a proactive role in maintaining peace and security in the country,” he added.

Addressing the young cadets, he said that they are prepared to fight the enemy across the entire spectrum of the warfare and are the primary custodian of Air Defence of the country.

Further, the IAF Chief assured all the parents that they will provide the best training and equipment as their beloved take the pledge to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation.

He formally inducted 127 flight cadets, including 23 women, into the mainstream by presenting ‘Wings and Brevets’ to cadets of the flying branch, Indian Navy and Coast Guard who successfully completed training.

After the ‘pipping ceremony’ the reviewing officer gave awards to the Flying Officers who excelled in various disciplines of training. Flying Officer Arunabha Chakraborty from the flying branch was awarded the 'Sword of Honour' and President's Plaque for standing first in overall merit in pilots' course. Flying Officers Aayush Pandey and Purnendu Kumar Singh were awarded President's Plaque for being first in overall merit in Navigation and Ground Duty branches respectively.

Earlier in the day, the amber sky dawned sagely over the academy and spectators were mesmerised with the breathtaking aerobatic display by ‘Sarang’, the helicopter aerobatic team of IAF, ‘Suryakiran’ the Hawk Aerobatic display team and PC 7 aircraft. The skydiving team of Indian Air Force ‘Akash Ganga’ enthralled the spectators by painting the blue skies of Dundigal with tricolour and a perfect landing right in front of them.