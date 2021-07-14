I tried my best to retain Eatala: KTR

‘His decision to leave TRS was clear after he announced his decision of not meeting CM’

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that he made efforts till the last minute to keep former Minister Eatala Rajender in the party fold but the latter’s intention to leave the party was clear once he publicly announced his decision not to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In an informal interaction with media after presiding over the TRS party general secretaries meeting here, Mr. Rama Rao defended the CM’s decision to order for a probe against Mr. Rajender stating that it was done so with the evidence clearly against him. A Chief Minister will not order a probe based on a complaint from an unknown person, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said the Chief Minister showed a lot of patience despite Mr. Rajender finding fault with State government’s decisions taken in the Cabinet. “If he claims differences with Chief Minister had existed since five years, why did he continue in the Cabinet,” he asked. Mr. Rajender is making baseless allegations against the party and asked him to introspect on what the party had done to him ever since he joined the TRS.

‘No sympathy for Eatala’

Stating that bypoll in Huzurabad will be between political parties and not individuals, he said TRS was strong in the at area even before Mr. Rajender joined the party. His quitting will not make any difference to the party and there will be no sympathy for him though he is trying to evoke sentiment, Mr. Rama Rao said.

Attacks BJP

Ridiculing the BJP that it was harping on sensationalism with silly political statements, he asked BJP president Bandi Sanjay the reasons for his padayatra. Opposition parties have no issues to fight against the state government and that is why they are raking up the unemployment issue, Mr. Rama Rao said.