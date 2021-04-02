HYSEA BizSummit next week, focus to be on SMEs

100-150 expected to attend in person, 400 to join online

BizSummit 2021, the second edition of a conference series of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), to be held here on April 9 will focus on the emerging opportunities for small and mid-sized enterprises.

Assuming significance in the backdrop of the impact of the pandemic on such enterprises, the summit has ‘Expanding Growth Horizons in the New Normal’ as its theme.

Helping businesses grow

The event will feature leaders from the government, industry and the analyst community, providing insights on effective strategies for expanding and helping businesses grow.

HYSEA president Bharani K. Aroll said conferences such as BizSummit are part of the initiatives of the association to enable small and mid-sized companies grow to the next level.

“We work with all stakeholders, including the government, to identify opportunities and promote our member companies and the overall IT ecosystem in Hyderabad,” he said at a media interaction on Thursday.

The summit will feature four round tables on the new delivery models, newer processes, tools and frame works that have merged across key organisational functions like delivery, HR, Talent and Finance, a release said. The deliberations will be on emerging ways of business development. Speakers from angel circuits, venture and PE firms will be participating in the summit.

CMD of Cognizant Technology Solutions Rajesh Nambiar will be the chief guest at the event to be held at HICC by following necessary COVID-19 safety protocols. While 100-150 people are expected to attend in person, the number of people likely to participate in virtual mode will be over 400, the organisers said.