Hyderabad to host Additive Manufacturing expo in December

100 firms expected to participate in what organisers say will be the largest such 3D printing expo in India

November 18, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad is all set to play host to a two-day Additive Manufacturing exhibition from December 2.

The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), the apex body for additive manufacturing (3D printing) being set up in Telangana, has partnered with CNT and AM Chronicle to organise the expo at Hitex Exhibition Centre here.

More than 100 companies from India and abroad, 50 start-ups, and 15 national research and development institutes are scheduled to participate in the event, which is expected to receive around 3,000 people.

“Our vision is to create and enable a sustainable ecosystem for product innovation in India through collaborative efforts between academia, industry and government using the disruptive technology of additive manufacturing,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is also chairman of NCAM, said in a release on Friday.

The exhibition will help start-ups, young entrepreneurs, manufacturing firms, academia, research and development institutes and SMEs understand recent advancements and trends in additive manufacturing and learn about interesting relevant case studies and applications of 3D printing from industry experts.

