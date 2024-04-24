Hyderabad South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya transferred on ECI directions

April 24, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has transferred Hyderabad South Zone deputy commissioner of police P. Sai Chaitanya on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

No specific reasons were mentioned behind the transfer of Mr. Chaitanya and the EC, in a communication to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, wanted the officer to handover charge to an official, immediately below his rank. The official should not be assigned any election related work till the end of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the orders issued on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary has asked the Director General of Police to take further action in this direction. “The MoS shall not be assigned any election related duties till the completion of general election to the House of People in the State,” she said.