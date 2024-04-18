GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad private teacher loses ₹29.10 lakh to trading fraud  

April 18, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A private teacher in Hyderabad lost ₹29.10 lakh to online trading.

A private teacher in Hyderabad lost ₹29.10 lakh to online trading.

 

Amid the rising cases of business and investment frauds in Hyderabad, a female private teacher from the city was conned of ₹29.10 lakh in a trading fraud.  

Five arrested for trading fraud 

The 39-year-old woman received a WhatsApp message inviting her to invest in the stock market. “She downloaded an app called FIS-FTPL-SIS and began trading through it. However, the app disappeared from her phone after some time. Subsequently, she downloaded another app called CYEX and continued trading through it,” the official informed.  

Following this, the scammers also added her to a WhatsApp group called -- FIS-FTPL. With the hope of earning handsome profits, the woman sent ₹29.10 lakh to fraudsters’ account, the official further informed.  

The Hyderabad cyber police are investigating the case after the victim lodged an online complaint.  

