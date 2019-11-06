Hyderabad

Hyderabad corporation introduces robotic manhole desilting machine

Key features include a robotic solution for eliminating manual scavenging and “cleaning sewage in a world class manner using four advanced sewer cameras which work in day and light”, a release said

GHMC has introduced mechanised cleaning of manholes and sewerage lines in its Serilingampally zone, by pressing robotic machinery into service.

Raheja Group has sponsored the machinery costing ₹32 lakh, by spending from its its Corporate Social Responsibility fund. Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan inaugurated the machinery and said as part of transforming Hyderabad into a global city, the GHMC is introducing latest technology and infrastructure in sanitation wing.

Towards this end, the corporation has already brought in sweeping machines for cleaning of the roads and mini jetting machines for cleaning of sewer lines.

Equipped with four cameras, and a screen to view from above, the robotic machinery can clean the manholes of up to 30 feet depth, a statement from GHMC informed. Based on its performance in Serilingampally, it will be introduced in other zones too.

Within GHMC limits, there are about 30,000 manholes at present. In the core city, maintenance of manholes is done by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and in surrounding municipalities, it is the responsibility of GHMC.

Zonal Commissioner D. Hari Chandana said there are 7,000 manholes in West Zone, with depth of four to five metres.

MLA A. Gandhi and corporator Jagadishwar Goud participated in the programme.

