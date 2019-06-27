Corporation workers trained in operation of ‘bandicoot’

Representatives of Genrobotics, the company that created sewer-cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’, trained Corporation workers in operating the machine on Thursday.

The robot, Bandicoot 1.5, which was procured at a cost of ₹18 lakh in February, was not put to use as adequate training was not given to workers.

Thoothukudi Corporation is the second local body in Tamil Nadu after Kumbakonam Municipality in Thanjavur district to buy the semi-automatic robot.

Currently, the Corporation has appointed a machine operator on a contract-basis, who was given a site demonstration. Sanitary workers were present to assist the removal of garbage. Co-founders of the company Arun George and M. Afsal imparted the training.

The robot helps remove the sludge that sewage suction trucks find it difficult to clear. Manual scavenging is currently not in practice at the Thoothukudi Corporation, said officials.

The machine has a bucket with a 20-litre capacity, a robotic arm and a leg to stabilise itself. The components can be operated using a panel using visuals from cameras. Once the sludge is removed using the robot, a tray is inserted under the machine and the sludge is discarded manually.