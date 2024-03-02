GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad-based jeweller conned to the tune of ₹23 lakh

March 02, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based jeweller from Film Nagar was conned to the tune of ₹23 lakh by a man who ‘borrowed’ valuables from his store. 

According to the police, one Sikandar, claiming to be a businessman from the US, gained the trust of Syed Saleemuddin over the last two years by befriending him.

“He recently contacted him and asked him to lend a few jewellery pieces for his family to attend a function in Hyderabad. Trusting him, Syed obliged, and was cheated,” explained the police.

The Golconda police said that a zero FIR was registered with them as the victim is a local resident. “We have transferred the case to Film Nagar police as the shop is located in their jurisdiction,” said the officials. The Film Nagar police started a probe. 

