Hyderabad-based CSIR-NGRI took up seismic study of Ayodhya Ram Temple site during peak COVID-19

Hyderabad-basedCSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) took about a month during the peak COVID-19 pandemic to finalise the various geo-scientific studies at the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Temple site before the construction began to ensure that the structure is built on a solid foundation and will be able to withstand a quake of up to 8.2 on the Richter Scale.

The premier institute was approached by the then DG-CSIR following a meeting with the chairman, construction committee, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to investigate the site for seismic hazard, as the site lies in the Indo-Gangetic plain which is vulnerable to the hazards from the Himalayan earthquakes.

“We began the work in December 2020 during the pandemic and the report was handed over to the Kshetra Trust by mid-January 2021. We got our study reviewed by the independent third-party expert group before finalising the report and making the presentation to the stakeholders,” explained senior scientist Anand Kumar Pandey.

Dr. Pandey led the team of more than 25 scientists to the temple site, lugging heavy state-of-the-art equipment to undertake shallow sub-surface imaging and site-specific seismic hazard studies to ensure that the foundation is on strong ground in view of the Sarayu River flowing about a kilometre away.

Scientists point out that the Temple Trust wanted to take all precautions, considering that the great earthquake in 1934 had devastated north Bihar while the 2015 Kathmandu quake tremors were experienced in the entire Himalayan region and the adjacent Ganga plain. What helped them was an existing NGRI seismic station at Faizabad, 10 km away from the temple site, set up under the Indo-Japan collaboration recording continuous live data on the rumblings beneath including the Nepal earthquakes.

Geological and geophysical studies were taken up using Ground Penetration Radar (GPR), Multichannel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW), Electrical Resistivity and IP tomography (ERT-IP), Deep Resistivity Sounding (DRS), seismometers and seismic accelerometers to monitor even micro tremors at the temple complex. These studies and their variables go as different inputs into the earthquake hazards and design parameter analysis of a site.

“Soil content and layers were checked up to 800 metres, sending power shocks from a 10 KV generator using DRS and CSMT experiment outside the temple complex. We used all non-invasive geophysical techniques without disturbing anything and worked without attracting any unwanted attention with confidentiality,” said the scientist.

With two private infrastructure giants waiting for the studies to be completed to finalise their foundation design and start construction work, the scientists raced against time amid tight security. “We were conscious of the fact that the temple structure will not have any cement, concrete or steel just like the ancient heritage structures built on sandstone or granite. We found the site to be in a stable location situated on the older alluvium, which is older than 10,000 years.”

“We were presenting daily reports on our progress and in discussion with the site engineers. On our recommendation, the foundation was dug up to 15 metres around the temple to lay an engineered foundation, for which the alternative designs were available with the construction companies,” said Dr. Pandey.

Now that the temple consecration has happened, the scientist is more pleased that the NGRI was chosen for the task. “It was a technology demonstration on our part as many in our country are not aware of our capabilities. We have the best available talent and technology at par with anywhere in the world,” Dr. Pandey added, with a hint of pride and satisfaction.