HPS-Begumpet students have a field day

Sporting talent of the students of The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, was on show on Saturday as the school celebrated its annual sports day.

Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar was the chief guest and inaugurated the competitions, lighting the flame and handing it over to the school games captains R. Mahesh Kumar and Nidhi Rai. The celebrations began with a march past by all the four houses led by head boy Mihiran Chaudary and head girl Isha Gandham.

An equestrian display of cantering, trotting and galloping set the tone for the rest of the events.

It was followed by track and field events and the athletes raced to achieve victory and glory for their respective houses. In the yoga and rope display, 84 students from classes 4 to 10 displayed different asanas on rope and through their formations showcased mountains, rivers, fields and chakra to convey man’s cohesion with nature. The staff vs. students tug-o-war enthralled the audience.

Mr. Agarkar, in his address, commended the dedication, devotion and perseverance shown by the students on the field. He later distributed prizes to the winners.

Board of governors, principal Skand Bali and vice-principal Amritha Chandra Raju were present.