How did TRS get ₹188 crore donations this year: Revanth

Telangana Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy, wanted to know how come the donations to TRS party had increased to ₹188 crore this year from ₹ 24 crore last year.

“When the economy is down, who is donating to the party,” he asked, and alleged that the TRS collected money through electoral bonds for which it need not furnish the details.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Reddy also demanded an inquiry into the increase in the assets of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao from ₹8 crore in 2014 to ₹ 41 crore in 2018. Or else, I will approach the court seeking a direction for inquiry, he said.

He claimed that the sudden increase of assets is suspicious and the market value is much more than what was declared in the affidavits filed during the Assembly elections.

Mr. Reddy reminded Mr. Rao’s repeated statements of not sparing even his family members if found indulging in corruption, and said the Chief Minister has the moral responsibility to respond to the letter.

The Malkajgiri MP also claimed that increase in assets was linked to the government’s repeated announcements of reviewing G.O. 111., which links some villages in the catchment area of Gandipet lake. Did Mr. K.T. Rama Rao benefit promising reviewing the GO?, he asked.

He said if the Chief Minister fails to take action he would approach the court and also prepare booklets with details of the alleged corrupt practices.