Hotel seized for cutting down trees

N Grill Resto, a highway hotel on NH 65 - Hyderabad-Vijayawada - was seized and its management was booked under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) for cutting down trees planted under Haritha Haram programme, on Friday.
District Collector Prashant J Patil, who was touring villages in Chityal, was informed by Forest officials about the tree-cutting incident in Peddakaparthy village limits, after which he inspected the site and ordered legal action.
According to officials, the hotel management cut down the trees as they obstructed visibility of prospective customers passing the spot on the highway. A total of 51 trees were axed.
The trees were planted in 2014, along the highway, as part of the State’s flagship programme Haritha Haram.
Gram panchayat officials and the tahsildar served notices and seized the hotel, while forest officials booked its managers under WALTA.
Mr. Patil said strict action as per law will be initiated against individuals, if such activities are taken up without prior official approval.
