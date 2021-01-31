Hospital relies on single-use device to curb infections

Disposable duodenoscope used on 93-year-old patient at AIG

AIG Hospitals has started using disposable duodenoscope to operate on patients, a first in Asia, said the hospital management, adding that chances of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) is minimised since the device is used only once.

A traditional duodenoscope — a flexible endoscopic device — is used to diagnose as well as treat diseases and disorders of pancreas and bile ducts.

Cause of mortality

However, doctors at the hospital said that since it is very difficult to completely sterilise the complex tip of the duodenoscope, there are chances of infection. They said HAI is one of the leading causes of mortality, especially for very sick patients, across the world.

This challenge was addressed using the disposable duodenoscope. Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology at AIG Hospitals, D. Nageshwar Reddy said the threat of HAI is significantly minimised using the disposable duodenoscope. At a virtual press conference held on Saturday, he showed the device and explained how it is used.

At the hospital, it was used on a 93-year-old male patient who was admitted with complaint of abdominal pain.

Upon diagnosis, it was found that he suffered from severe Cholangitis (infection of the bile duct), leading to septicemia, and his blood pressure was dropping. There were four large stones in his bile duct. Doctors said risk of sepsis leading to mortality would have increased if a traditional duodenoscope was used.

Challenge for doctors

The team of doctors led by Dr Nageshwar performed the complex ERCP procedure to remove the stones from the bile duct using the disposable duodenoscope. However, the team was posed with another challenge. One among the four stones was big, measuring two cm, and could not be removed using standard technique.

“To remove the big stone stuck in the bile duct, we had to innovate on the go and use another disposable Spy Cholangioscope with Laser Lithotripsy. This Spy Cholangioscope was used in combination with the single-use duodenoscope. Using precise Laser Lithotripsy, the large stone was fragmented and extracted out of the bile duct,” said Mohan Ramchandani, director-Therapeutic Endoscopy, AIG Hospitals. The patient was discharged the next day.

Dr Nageshwar said this is the start of a new era in therapeutic endoscopy where disposable duodenoscope will change the entire math of HAI, especially for vulnerable patients like the elderly, those in Intensive Care Units (ICU), or with compromised immune system.