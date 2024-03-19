Hitachi Group firm GlobalLogic opens office in Mahbubnagar 

March 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hitachi Group company GlobalLogic has opened an 180-seater satellite office in Mahabubnagar, near Hyderabad, as part of a hub-and-spoke strategy to grow footprint beyond major cities in the country and tap into talent.

Dedicated to content engineering business operations, the 18,000 sqft facility, inaugurated on Tuesday, marks the rollout of the hub-and-spoke model to position the company to tap into tier II/III cities near existing hubs and talent hotspots. The company is committed to leverage local talent and has partnered Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a not for profit organisation set up by Telangana government to facilitate skilling of youth and make them more employable, GlobalLogic said.

In an interaction with The Hindu here on Monday, Group vice president and MD-APAC Piyush Jha said 50% of the company’s global headcount of 30,000 is in India and works out of the Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pune facilities. By virtue of an acquisition, Kochi joined the list of office locations recently.

On move to tier II and III cities and employees of such facilities said to eventually wanting to shift to major cities, he said from tapping into a pool of talent that wants to be close to home to operational cost advantages the benefits were many.

“We are expanding our horizons beyond large metros, reaching into smaller towns within 100-200 km of main hubs. Recognizing the latent potential in these areas, in the post Covid distributed engineering era, we are proactively choosing to work where the talent resides, avoiding the need for them to relocate,” Mr. Jha said in the release.

While Ahmedabad is where the company will open an office next, Lucknow and Chandigarh are other locations under consideration, he said. The company intends to add about 20% more people every year in near future in India. At the Mahbubnagar facility, designed for high-quality work in various domains, including data and GIS solutions, and cutting-edge Gen AI projects, the headcount will touch 400-500 within a year, he said.