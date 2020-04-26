Heralding a new era of development: KTR

Two decades of its existence has entwined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with the people of Telangana and the journey will be a long one given the faith the leadership has gained fulfilling the promises made, party working president K.T. Rama Rao said.

The TRS that completes 20 years on Monday is irreplaceable and has emerged as a model of development for the country, and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has shown that effective agitators can become able administrators, the IT Minister says recalling the journey of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao from 2001 when he launched the party to achieve a separate State of Telangana.

As Robert Frost said: ‘I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep’, Mr. Rama Rao argues the path laid in the six years TRS rule has revolutionised the developmental concepts in the country. Telangana has heralded a water revolution worth emulating and bringing farmer to the forefront of development models in the country.

The off-shoots of water revolution through Kaleshwaram project will ensure Telangana’s progress beyond imagination in the next decade, he said and claimed there was no competition for his party in the State in the next decade as well.