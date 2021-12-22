HC seeks details on manual scavengers from govt.

The High Court on Wednesday issued notices to State government seeking details of the manual scavengers identified in the State and the measures taken for their benefits as per the apex court orders issued in 2014.

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukarmji while hearing a taken-up PIL petition relating to the death of two scavengers who lost their lives while cleaning a septic tank in Hyderabad. Two scavengers died in the last week of November while cleaning a septic tank in a building in Kondapur.

When the petition came up for hearing, the bench sought to know what measures the government had initiated for the welfare of the manual scavengers. It issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary, GHMC Commissioner, Labour Commissioner, Medchal Malkajgiri Collector and the HMWS&SB managing director.

The bench directed the authorities to present information as to how many manual scavengers working in the State were identified, payment of ₹10 lakh compensation to scavengers who died while working and rehabilitation of the dependents of such victims. The authorities were instructed to file their responses by January 4, 2022.

Notices to pubs

In a separate batch of two writ petitions, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court issued notices to 10 pubs and hotels operating in residential areas of Jubilee Hills.

Different members of Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association filed two writ petitions stating that residents of the area are facing hardships due to operation of bars and hotels in their area.