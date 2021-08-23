Hyderabad

HC seeks clarification on Kokapet lands

Telangana High Court on Monday sought to know the precise extent of lands which come under non-catchment area of a local lake in Kokapet and Vattinagulapally.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy hearing two writ petitions and a PIL petition on matters relating to GO 111 expressed dissatisfaction over lack of precise information pertaining to the queries raised by the court on the matter. Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao informed the court that lands admeasuring 948 acres came under non-catchment area in Vattinagulapally.

Posting the hearing to Tuesday, the bench instructed the government to present precise details of the lands falling under non-catchment area in Kokapet and Vattinagulapally. Hearing would continue on Tuesday.


