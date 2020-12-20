Harish promises all-round development of Siddipet

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that all-round development of Siddipet was being planned with government offices, industries and railway station on all sides of the district headquarters.
Participating in several programmes held at the district headquarters on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said government offices like Collectorate are coming on Hyderabad road followed by railway stations and Zilla Parishad office at Mittapally road. Similarly, various companies are coming on Karimnagar and Medak roads.
“Now Boggulabanda is a village witnessing development. BT road was laid from Rangadhampally and Mittapally. CC road was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹ 15 lakh. Other CC roads will also be sanctioned shortly and ₹ 10 lakh was sanctioned for Mahila Bhavan and another ₹ 26 lakh is being sanctioned for grave yard,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He has promised to sanction funds for new panchayat office.
The Minister also stated that ring road for Siddipet was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹ 165 crore and works will be commenced shortly.
