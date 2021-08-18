Handloom stalls in 5 railway stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has set up temporary exhibition-cum-sale stalls at five railway stations — Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati — exclusively to showcase handloom or khadi products by government bodies.

This initiative has been taken to commemorate 75 years of Independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to portray the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In total, 75 railway stations across the country have been identified to set up handloom stalls by the Railway Board, out of which five stations come under SCR, said a press release said.