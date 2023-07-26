GSK leadership team meets KTR

July 26, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

A senior leadership team of biopharma major GSK met IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao here and discussed growth and opportunities in the Lifesciences sector in Telangana.

“They discussed the future of the pharmaceutical industry and how technology will revolutionise the development and manufacturing of medicines and therapies,” the Minister tweeted on Tuesday on the meeting with GSK executives, including Chief Digital and Technology Officer Shobie Ramakrishnan, Global SVP and CTO Agam Upadhyay and VP-Tech Strategy and Performance Harpreet Bedi.

The GSK team was excited to learn about the growth of the Lifesciences sector in Telangana and how global companies are leveraging the ecosystem. Additionally, they explored synergies and potential areas of collaboration, he said on the meeting that took place at technology startup incubator T-Hub.

Meets ambassador designate

Ambassador Designate of India to Slovakia Apoorva Srivastava called on the Minister, at T-Hub. The investment opportunities in Telangana and how the State can serve as a gateway to India for potential investors were among a host of issues discussed, Mr.Rama Rao tweeted. The Minister presented the phenomenal growth achieved by Telangana in various sectors, his office said.