Telangana Govt. bans spitting in public places

The State government has banned spitting in public places and institutions with immediate effect, as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a notification issued to this effect on Wednesday, the government said that COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal and public spheres.

There is an utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices of people that might potentially lead to the spread of viruses like COVID-19 and several other infections.

“Spitting in public places poses a serious threat and can lead to spread of such infections,” Health department Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the notification.