Hyderabad

Telangana Govt. bans spitting in public places

‘Spitting poses a serious threat to public health’

The State government has banned spitting in public places and institutions with immediate effect, as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a notification issued to this effect on Wednesday, the government said that COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal and public spheres.

There is an utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices of people that might potentially lead to the spread of viruses like COVID-19 and several other infections.

“Spitting in public places poses a serious threat and can lead to spread of such infections,” Health department Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the notification.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:47:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/govt-bans-spitting-in-public-places/article31295784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY