Telangana Govt. bans spitting in public places

The State government has banned spitting in public places and institutions with immediate effect, as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.
In a notification issued to this effect on Wednesday, the government said that COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal and public spheres.
There is an utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices of people that might potentially lead to the spread of viruses like COVID-19 and several other infections.
“Spitting in public places poses a serious threat and can lead to spread of such infections,” Health department Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the notification.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.