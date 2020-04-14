Governor, CM pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday paid tributes to Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on his birth anniversary falling on Tuesday.

In a message issued here on Monday, the Governor said: “Dr Ambedkar is one of the greatest sons of India, who steered the writing of Constitution of India. He was an ardent social reformer, and an eminent jurist. Respected Babasaheb’s life is an example of victory of the human soul against repression and its clarion call for the justice to the poor and exploited. Let us all follow his path in building our nation as a mighty one”.

Mr. K Chandrashekhar Rao opined that Dr. B R Ambedkar had shown an ideal path for Indian society. The CM recalled services rendered by Dr Ambedkar on the occasion of his (Dr Ambedkar’s) Birth Anniversary. The CM said the country is successfully functioning as a democratic, secular republic due to the untiring efforts of Dr. Ambedkar.