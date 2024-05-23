GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold ornaments worth ₹18.20 lakh seized at Secunderabad Railway Station  

Published - May 23, 2024 12:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday apprehended a man carrying unaccounted gold ornaments worth ₹18.20 lakh.

Kousik Santra, 30, who works as a goldsmith in Charminar was caught by officials at Secunderabad Railway Station during routine checking amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“The man was carrying unaccounted gold ornaments weighing 260 gm worth ₹18.20 lakh from Secunderabad to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Lingampally Intercity Express. Due to lack of documents, the items were seized and handed over to the State GST department for further investigation,” the officials explained.

Hyderabad / Telangana

