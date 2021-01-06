GHMC toilets to be given QR code

GHMC has allocated QR code for the toilets built in the city, in order to obtain feedback from the public.

The QR codes will also be helpful to find out if the toilets are being cleaned as per schedule, a press statement informed.

GHMC has constructed 7,400 toilets across 3,500 localities in the city, and handed over the maintenance to local private agencies. The toilets will have to be cleaned three to five times based on the number of users in each locality.

The timings of cleaning will be recorded through QR code, and centrally monitored by officials.

However, only 60 per cent of the toilets are being cleaned regularly, the statement said. GHMC has directed other agencies too to obtain the required machinery and clean the toilets as per the agreement, it said.