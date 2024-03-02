GHMC sanitation supervisors held for cloning fingerprints

March 02, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Zone Task Force team of Hyderabad nabbed two sanitation supervisors working for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly cloning fingerprints to claim the salaries of absent workers. Police seized 31 cloned fingerprints and two biometric attendance devices.

Police said that the arrested individuals, identified as P. Shivaiah Umesh and J. Shivaram, had worked as Sanitation Field Assistants (SFAs) in the Circle-XVI of the Amberpet Division. “They used a method involving candle wax and glue to create imitation fingerprints of sanitation workers. This allowed them to mark attendance for absent workers and claim their salaries, causing an estimated loss of ₹86.4 lakh to the GHMC over the past two years,” said police.

The accused, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Amberpet police for further investigation.