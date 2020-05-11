Hyderabad

GHMC nets ₹167.52 crore

May 31 is the deadline for Early Bird scheme

The GHMC has shored a total of ₹167.52 crore up to Monday, under the Early Bird scheme for property tax payment, a press statement from the civic body informed.

The GHMC’s annual demand for property tax for the year 2020-21 is ₹1456.58 crore, from a total of 16.23 lakh properties.

Under the Early Bird scheme, property owners are given a concession of 5% in property tax, if paid during the first two months. Earlier limited to the residential properties with tax liability up to ₹30,000, the concession has now been extended to all properties, residential and non-residential. Deadline for the Early Bird scheme is May 31.

