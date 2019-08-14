GHMC gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore stressed the need to sanitise the Ganesh procession route with bleaching powder and fly ash, besides carrying out fogging operations en route and also at immersion sites.

He was addressing an inter-departmental meeting on preparations for the upcoming Ganesh Chathurthi festivities.

Instructions have also been issued to the officials concerned for ensuring street lighting and road repair works on the procession route.

Hyderabad Metro Rail officials have been asked to get the potholes and bad patches repaired on their roads, and to clear the route between Jubilee Bus Station and Secunderabad Station of debris. Care should be taken to provide generators at specific points and for pruning tree branches and removing low hanging wires, he said.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, who also attended the meeting attended by delegates from police, TSSPDCL, HMR, HRDCL, Water Board, Revenue, and Roads & Buildings, asked them to ensure completion of immersion of idols before dawn.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar suggested removal of hoardings, and cement barricades.

Sufficient number of cranes should be provided at Necklace Road and on Tank Bund, he said, besides requesting 80 watch towers and mobile toilets.

Water Board officials said they are arranging 32 lakh water sachets at various camps, and deploying super sucker machines to attend emergencies related to sewage overflow.