GHMC budget approved by standing committee

The GHMC Standing committee, during its meeting on Thursday, accepted the corporation’s budge proposals presented before it for the year 2020-21.

The meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan accepted the proposals for ₹5,380 crore, which is the GHMC’s portion, excluding the funding from other corporations for carrying out major projects.

The budget proposals would now be placed before GHMC Council during general body meeting, and, after its acceptance before the deadline of February 20, would be sent to the government for approval before March 7, Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar told the committee.

The standing committee also passed a proposal to nominate Ernst & Young Limited as consultant to make suggestions for handling construction debris in the city.

Other proposals approved include payment of premium on health insurance of ₹5 lakh applicable to corporators and co-option members and their families, and applying the increased DA to GHMC officials, staff and pensioners.