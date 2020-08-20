Ganesha idols airlifted to UK

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) successfully handled export of eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha to devotees in the United Kingdom for the first time on Thursday. Close to 200 idols were airlifted to London in the past one week with sizes varying from six inches to two feet in height.

The recently re-commenced services of British Airways carried the elephant god. The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo team collaborated with the authorities concerned and stakeholders to facilitate the export through the cargo terminal. It included liaising with the customs officials and freight forwarders to process the specially packaged idols given their fragile composition.

These eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha are made of natural bio-degradable clay and are packed with marigold flower seeds and vermi-compost. The plant seeds inside the idol could be sowed while being taken for the immersion of idols - adding to the beauty of the garden or the place where it is to be tended. Vegetable dyes, soluble in water, have been used to paint the idol. These idols will be available for sale at various retail outlets in London during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, said an official spokesman.

GHAC is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), a 100% subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).