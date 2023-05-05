FY-23 IT exports from Telangana pegged at ₹2.2 lakh cr.

May 05, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Information Technology and ITeS exports from Telangana are expected to have crossed ₹2.2 lakh crore in 2022-23, according to IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

Compared to the ₹1.83 lakh crore IT exports reported in FY-22, this will be an increase of 20%, the Minister said, pointing to how the policy framework, infrastructure availability and access to human capital had made Hyderabad a preferred destination for the technology firm.

The IT sector added more than 1.5 lakh jobs in 2021-22, taking the number of people employed directly by the companies to 785,614, Mr.Rama Rao said, inaugurating the offices of four IT companies in Hanamkonda, Warangal.

LTI Mindtree, Genpact, HRH Next and Hexad Solutions are the four entities whose facilities he opened and handed over appreciation letters to representatives of the companies for choosing Hanamkonda. The Minister’s office, in a release on the event on Friday, said Mr.Rama Rao called upon the youth of Warangal to utilise the opportunities that have opened up with the companies deciding to set up the facilities. He also urged them to become job providers by exploring avenues to be entrepreneurs.

Genpact has already hired 400 associates from the local colleges and its decision to open the facility follows the discussions the Minister and his team initiated with its CEO Tiger Tyagarajan in 2021. For its facility, LTI Mindtree has hired more than 60 associates — again from the local colleges.

HRH Next has onboarded 120 people in Warangal and plans to grow the headcount to more 500 in coming months. Hexad Solutions has hired more than 50 people for its Warangal Design Center, which offers engineering and design services to wireline, wireless and CATV communications.

The Minister said the government is implementing a plan to spread IT sector beyond the Hyderabad Northwest Corner — Hitec City and Gachibowli. Towards encouraging the companies, the State government has rolled out GRID (Growth in Dispersion) and Rural development policies. It is also supporting the process by setting up IT towers. While IT towers in Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam are already operational, “we are looking at opening IT Towers in Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda by July”.