Free ‘Sahayata’ clinic for transgenders launched in Hyderabad

January 28, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A free clinic as well as a bed attendant course for transgenders were launched by the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Inner Wheel association president Surjit Kaur said, “Sahayata is a programme to help transgenders lead a more inclusive and dignified life. Under the aegis of Family Planning Association of India, a free clinic with complete medical help and support has been set up exclusively for transgenders.”

The club will also be launching an initiative to help rehabilitate them, by training them as bedside attendants to care for the sick. “These programmes will be on a long term basis,” added Ms.Kaur.

The transgender community went from being revered to living in the fringes of society. A majority of them are involved in sex work or begging for survival. In April 2014, the Supreme Court recognised transgenders as the third gender. Alongside this recognition, the courts have ordered the government to provide quotas to them in education and employment.