Free education for children of deceased journalists: KTR

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has expressed the government’s willingness to offer free education in residential schools to the children of deceased journalists in Telangana.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Telangana Media Academy to distribute cheques to the families of deceased journalists, he said that such children will get free quality education and the government was open to the idea if the families were willing. He distributed cheques of ₹1 lakh each to 11 families.

Admitting that there were some legal issues related to giving housing plots to journalists, he hoped that the issue would be solved within a year. “I will take the responsibility of ensuring the promise of plots to journalists,” he said.

He also reminded that the government had allotted ₹100 crore for the welfare of journalists, who according to him, were treated much better compared to other states. “Gujarat gives accreditation to just 1,000 journalists while the number is around 19,000 in Telangana,” he said.

He also used the occasion to target BJP leaders and their personal attack on the Chief Minister. “How dare they personally abuse KCR who has brought Telangana. We are capable of hitting back in the same tone,” he said.