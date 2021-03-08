Free education for children of deceased journalists: KTR

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has expressed the government’s willingness to offer free education in residential schools to the children of deceased journalists in Telangana.
Speaking at a programme organised by the Telangana Media Academy to distribute cheques to the families of deceased journalists, he said that such children will get free quality education and the government was open to the idea if the families were willing. He distributed cheques of ₹1 lakh each to 11 families.
Admitting that there were some legal issues related to giving housing plots to journalists, he hoped that the issue would be solved within a year. “I will take the responsibility of ensuring the promise of plots to journalists,” he said.
He also reminded that the government had allotted ₹100 crore for the welfare of journalists, who according to him, were treated much better compared to other states. “Gujarat gives accreditation to just 1,000 journalists while the number is around 19,000 in Telangana,” he said.
He also used the occasion to target BJP leaders and their personal attack on the Chief Minister. “How dare they personally abuse KCR who has brought Telangana. We are capable of hitting back in the same tone,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath