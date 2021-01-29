Hyderabad

Mother, daughter found dead

A woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in a lake at Kanjar village of Nizamabad district on Friday. The victims were identified as 38-year-old J. Anuradha and her eight-year-old daughter J from Kanjar village.

According to the police, Anuradha reportedly killed her daughter by pushing her into the lake and then she also jumped into the water. She was reportedly vexed by her husband’s harassment and resorted to the extreme step. Hyderabad-based suicide prevention helpline — Roshni +914066202000 or 6666 1117.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 8:54:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/found-dead/article33697679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY