Hyderabad

Five killed in wall collapse in Telangana’s Gadwal district

A couple and their three minor children were killed after a house wall collapsed at Kothapally village in Aizaw mandal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district on the intervening night of October 9 and October 10.

Five of them died on the spot, while two other children escaped with minor injuries. The victims are Puddeddula Mosha, 40, his wife Shanthamma, 35, and their children, Charan, 11, Teja, 9, and Ramu, 7. The wounded kids, Sneha, 5, and Chinna, 4, were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Speaking to The Hindu, district Superintendent of Police Ranjan Ratan Kumar said that a partition wall inside the family's hut weakened and collapsed in the wee hours of October 10, burying all of them under the debris. “They were sleeping adjacent to the wall,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the incident came to light only on October 10 morning after a few villagers noticed the house. The bodies were pulled out of debris and shifted to the government hospital morgue for autopsy.

When asked if the wall collapsed due to rains, the officer said “it was not raining here.”


