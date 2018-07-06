First phase of BJP ‘yatra’ concludes

The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit’s Jana Chaitanya Yatra came to a brief halt, concluding its first phase, here on Friday.

The yatra that emphasised informing people of the Centre’s progress towards development and the “misuse” of its unique schemes by the State government was successful, said party State president K. Laxman.

“We have witnessed the negative image this government has among people. The kind of response and the large attendance wherever we have been speaks for it,” he said. The yatra ‘for change’ commenced on June 23, covering 22 districts, and 14 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies, he said.

Chief guest Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said the TRS government was responsible for not making the schemes available for a wide section. The State government was run for commissions and people’s welfare was neglected, he said.

“The reason for 24/7 electricity is that we approved all requests and permissions on a priority basis. And for farmers’ happiness, the Prime Minister has enhanced the minimum support price,” he said. Mr. Laxman said the Rythu Bandhu scheme was not a ‘cure-all’ formula to improve the state of agriculture, adding that the scheme had insulted the poor and tenant farmers.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, party general secretary Muralidhar Rao, and MLA Kishan Reddy were present.