First Kisan Rail from city transports onions to Tripura

South Central Railway (SCR) started a ‘Kisan Rail’ transporting onions to a railway station in Tripura for the first time from Kacheguda station on Tuesday. This is the first such service from the twin cities.

About 284 tonnes of onions were loaded in 12 parcel vans and despatched with the freight customers granting 50% tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the scheme “Operation Greens - TOP to Total”.

The total revenue generated through this Kisan Rail is ₹18.3 lakh. Apart from getting concession in the freight charges, transportation through rail ensures safe and secure handling with less enroute damages and provides fastest travel facility.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated Hyderabad division officials for the efforts in capturing the new commodity for loading through Kisan Rail and reiterated that the zone is always ready to extend any type of assistance to farmers and traders in transportation from any suitable station to the freight customer.