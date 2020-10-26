File counter in Work Inspectors’ petition: HC to govt.

Petition relates to disengagement of services in Mission Bhagiratha dept.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court had directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a writ petition challenging the disengagement of services of temporary Work Inspectors of Mission Bhagiratha department.

The petitioners, 137 Work Inspectors of Mission Bhagiratha department, approached the HC stating that the government removed them from services shirking social responsibility during COVID-19 pandemic.

They said no prior notice was given to them about their removal.

They requested the HC to set aside the government order of their removal and instruct the government to pay them salaries on the par with regular employees of their cadre since the time of their appointment.

The petitioners also prayed that their services be regularised by absorbing them into different government departments.

The matter is now posted to November 4 for the next hearing.