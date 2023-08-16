HamberMenu
Farmers demand change in alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati greenfield highway

August 16, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aggrieved farmers of Vandanam and various other villages took out a rally and staged a dharna under the aegis of the farmers’ JAC in Khammam on Wednesday, demanding change in alignment of the Nagpur-Amaravati greenfield highway.

Tension gripped the Collectorate building when the agitated farmers tried to go there to press their demand.

The agitated farmers displayed placards in protest against what they termed attempts to forcibly acquire their agricultural lands for the greenfield highway in the name of development.

CPI State secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao, CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Prajapandha district secretary G Venkateshwara Rao, and District Congress Committee president P Durga Prasad extended support to the farmers’ stir.

Addressing the dharna held later, the speakers sought the intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure change in alignment of the greenfield highway to protect the interests of farmers.

