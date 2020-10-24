Hyderabad

Family in tow, Harish visits Komati Cheruvu

Srinitha Rao, wife of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao taking part in a Bathukamma event in Siddipet on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, along with his family, visited Komati Cheruvu in the district headquarters town on Saturday for Dasara celebrations. He interacted with the women who were playing Bathukamma. A few youths present at the venue took selfies with the Minister.

While conveying Dasara greetings, he advised people to comply with distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 threat.

